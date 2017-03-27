Cambodian opposition figure sentenced...

Cambodian opposition figure sentenced again

Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy delivers a speech to members of the Cambodia National Rescue Party at a hotel in metro Manila, Philippines June 29, 2016. Cambodia's exiled former opposition leader Sam Rainsy was sentenced in absentia on Thursday to an additional 20 months in prison for defamation, on top of a previous five-year term.

