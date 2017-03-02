Cambodian opposition chooses new lead...

Cambodian opposition chooses new leader ahead of elections

Cambodia's main opposition party chose acting leader Kem Sokha as its new president on Thursday after exiled leader Sam Rainsy resigned unexpectedly in the face of a possible ban ahead of elections. Political tension has been increasing as opponents of Prime Minister Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge guerrilla, accuse him of unfair manoeuvring to maintain his grip on power in local elections in June and a general election next year.

