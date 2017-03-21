Cambodian LGBT Comes Out of the Shadows

Cambodian protester tape their mouths shut during a protest against discrimination of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender in front of National Assembly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 16, 2012. Cambodia's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community is coming out with an assertion of unprecedented pride, in stark contrast to just five years ago when discrimination and bullying were usually endured in private.

