Cambodian gunman called 'Meet to Kill' admits to murdering Kem Ley

An unemployed former Cambodian soldier who calls himself "Meet to Kill" admitted to the brazen murder of a renowned government critic on Wednesday, saying the hit was in revenge for an unpaid debt. Cambodians hold images of Kem Ley during a 2016 funeral procession for the pro-democracy campaigner in Phnom Penh AFP/TANG CHHIN SOTHY PHNOM PENH: An unemployed former Cambodian soldier who calls himself "Meet to Kill" admitted to the brazen murder of a renowned government critic on Wednesday , saying the hit was in revenge for an unpaid debt.

