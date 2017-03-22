Cambodian court jails man for killing government critic

PHNOM PENH: A Cambodian court on Thursday jailed a man for life for killing prominent government critic Kem Ley, in a murder case that raised suspicions of a political motive though the convicted killer testified that it was over a debt. Kem Ley, 46, was shot in Phnom Penh in broad daylight last year and his death drew tens of thousands of protesters onto the streets against a backdrop of growing political tension with veteran Prime Minister Hun Sen gearing up for elections.

