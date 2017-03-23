Cambodia to remove floating river villages
Thousands of families living on the Tonle Sap river in Kampong Chhnang province will be relocated in an effort to curb water pollution. Provincial governor Chhour Chan Dern said five floating villages in three different locations along a stretch of the river cause environmental pollution and damaged the river's ecosystem.
