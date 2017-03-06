Cambodia, Thailand Sign Agreement To ...

Cambodia, Thailand Sign Agreement To Set Up Tourism School In Cambodia

Malaysian National News Agency

The Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism and the Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi of Thailand on Tuesday reached a Memorandum of Understanding on building a Tourism and Hospitality Institute in Cambodia, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Speaking to reporters after the signing ceremony, Cambodian Tourism Minister Thong Khon said that the institute would importantly contribute to the development of human resources in the tourism industry.

Chicago, IL

