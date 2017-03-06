Cambodia, Thailand Sign Agreement To Set Up Tourism School In Cambodia
The Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism and the Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi of Thailand on Tuesday reached a Memorandum of Understanding on building a Tourism and Hospitality Institute in Cambodia, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Speaking to reporters after the signing ceremony, Cambodian Tourism Minister Thong Khon said that the institute would importantly contribute to the development of human resources in the tourism industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC