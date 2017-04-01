Cambodia seizes 30 tons of counterfeit cosmetic products in raids
Cambodia has seized some 30 tons of counterfeit cosmetic products in raids on three illegal manufacturing locations, two in southern Kandal province and one in Phnom Penh, according to a Counter Counterfeit Committee statement. "The fake items bear brand names of products made in some countries such as China, South Korea, Thailand and Japan," it said, adding that those fake products could seriously affect people's health and social safety.
