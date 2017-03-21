Cambodia rejects paying 'dirty debt' ...

Cambodia rejects paying 'dirty debt' to the US

20 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

The United States has renewed its demand for Cambodia to repay a war debt of $500m amid President Donald Trump's push to improve the state budget. Such a demand has met with an outcry from Cambodian political leaders and their people, who have consistently called the debt "dirty" and "blood-stained".

Chicago, IL

