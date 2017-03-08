Cambodia Property Awards to showcase ...

Cambodia Property Awards to showcase Siem Reap & Sihanoukville properties

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Over the past year, real estate market conditions in Cambodia have experienced a lot of volatility. 2016 started off positive; however, steady decline was recorded in the latter half of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC