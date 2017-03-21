Cambodia halts export of human breast...

Cambodia halts export of human breast milk

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Cambodia has suspended the export of human breast milk, a business pioneered last year by a former Mormon missionary. A legal officer at Cambodia's Customs Department, Rath Nisay, said Tuesday that Finance Minister Aun Porn Moniroth recently signed a letter effectively stopping the sole exporter - U.S. company Ambrosia Labs Ltd. - from carrying out its business.

