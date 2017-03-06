Cambodia drug arrests reach nearly 5,000
Cambodian authorities have arrested more than 4,800 people in a two-month-old campaign against drugs and that number could more than double, the country's drug czar said on Tuesday. The campaign in Cambodia has drawn parallels with the drug crackdown in the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, but Prime Minister Hun Sen has said that in Cambodia it will not lead to bloodshed.
