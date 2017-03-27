Cambodia bans human breast milk expor...

Cambodia bans human breast milk exports to US

Cambodia officially banned selling and exporting locally-pumped human breast milk on Tuesday, after reports exposed how women were turning to the controversial trade to boost meagre incomes in one of Southeast Asia's poorest countries.

