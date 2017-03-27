Cambodia bans export of breast milk by US company Read Story The Associated Press

Cambodia bans export of breast milk b...

Cambodia has permanently banned the export of human breast milk by a company headed by a former Mormon missionary that pioneered the business two years ago. A letter issued Tuesday by the Cabinet to the Health Ministry said Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered a halt to U.S.-based Ambrosia Labs Ltd. buying and exporting the milk.

