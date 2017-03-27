Cafe Amazon branching out

Cafe Amazon branching out

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Suthon Choothian, managing director of PTT Cambodia, the franchiser of Cafe Amazon, speaks at the company's headquarters last week in Phnom Penh. Cafe Amazon, the coffee shop brand of Thai oil giant PTT, has become one of the fastest-growing chains in Cambodia since arriving four years ago, with new outlets opening both inside PTT petrol stations and as franchised stand-alone shops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,901 • Total comments across all topics: 279,873,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC