Cafe Amazon branching out

Suthon Choothian, managing director of PTT Cambodia, the franchiser of Cafe Amazon, speaks at the company's headquarters last week in Phnom Penh. Cafe Amazon, the coffee shop brand of Thai oil giant PTT, has become one of the fastest-growing chains in Cambodia since arriving four years ago, with new outlets opening both inside PTT petrol stations and as franchised stand-alone shops.

