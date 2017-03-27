Brad Pitt joined Jolie, kids on Cambodia trip1 min ago
Phnom Penh, March 29 Actor-filmmaker Brad Pitt secretly joined his former wife Angelina Jolie during a trip to Cambodia in February. A source told eonline.com that Pitt was in Cambodia "most of the time except when it conflicted with his own shoot schedule".
