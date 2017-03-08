Book review: Never Without Our Children

Book review: Never Without Our Children

A year ago Eloise Charet could be found sleeping on the side of a logging road in New Denver in 15 below - the protector of a million migrating toads whose path took them across that road and potentially under the wheels of heavy vehicles. This might have been their fate, except during daylight Charet was blocking the road much to the consternation of the industry that used it.

Chicago, IL

