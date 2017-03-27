Asia's Future Cities: Cambodian start...

Asia's Future Cities: Cambodian start-up introduces anti-pollution masks

8 hrs ago

Veasna Srey, a Cambodian-born French product designer, is determined to produce cheap anti-pollution masks for Cambodians to fight air pollution. Whenever they breathe - roughly about 30,000 times a day for an adult - their respiratory system becomes exposed to harmful pollutants hovering over the city.

Chicago, IL

