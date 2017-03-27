Asean, China debate South China Sea code

16 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Senior officials of Asean and China on Thursday produced the first draft of a legal framework on a code of conduct in the South China Sea at the 20th Asean-China meeting, diplomatic sources said. All 10 Asean members and China will take the draft document home, with discussions on it to resume at a meeting of senior officials in May to be held in China.

Chicago, IL

