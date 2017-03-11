Artistic triumph of cerebral palsy girl dumped at hospital
Artistic triumph of the cerebral palsy girl who was dumped on a hospital doorstep: Orphan, 15, takes centre stage at major exhibition after being warned she might never walk unaided She was found on the doorstep of a hospital in Cambodia as a tiny newborn orphan - but after being rescued from a life of poverty by a British couple, a disabled young artist is taking centre stage at a London exhibition. Tjili Grant Wetherill, 15, who suffers from cerebral palsy, endured a difficult start to life, weighing just 2lb 3oz when she was left at the facility in Phnom Penh.
