Artistic triumph of cerebral palsy gi...

Artistic triumph of cerebral palsy girl dumped at hospital

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Artistic triumph of the cerebral palsy girl who was dumped on a hospital doorstep: Orphan, 15, takes centre stage at major exhibition after being warned she might never walk unaided She was found on the doorstep of a hospital in Cambodia as a tiny newborn orphan - but after being rescued from a life of poverty by a British couple, a disabled young artist is taking centre stage at a London exhibition. Tjili Grant Wetherill, 15, who suffers from cerebral palsy, endured a difficult start to life, weighing just 2lb 3oz when she was left at the facility in Phnom Penh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,332 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC