Angelina Jolie buys Cambodian land from former Khmer Rouge
Ex Khmer Rouge soldier Rieng Cheat and wife Chum Ny on the 2.5-hectare tract of land they are selling to Jolie. Picture: George Knowles The old man's voice is weak and gravelly as he speaks by phone from Phnom Penh about his property deal with Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC