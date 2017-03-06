900 million Asians paid bribes last year, report suggests

More than a quarter of people living in the Asia-Pacific region had to pay a bribe while trying to access a public service in the past year, a watchdog said Tuesday, calling on governments to root out endemic graft in the region. The report by Berlin-based Transparency International surveyed more than 20,000 people in 16 countries and territories spanning the Asia-Pacific from Pakistan to Australia.

