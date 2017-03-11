11 shortlisted developers are vying for Cambodia Property Awards 2017
Garn Lim, senior manager, BDO Cambodia; chairman of the judges Sorn Seap, founder and director, Key Real Estate Co Ltd; Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards; Svein Johan Stub, general manager, Jotun ; Ly Chunghao, managing director, Royal HM Trading Ltd. Eleven of the Kingdom's leading real estate developers have made the shortlist for the second annual PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards 2017. More than 30 projects located in prime investment destinations across Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville joined this year's competition, with the winners and highly commended set to be revealed at the black-tie gala dinner on Friday, March 24, at the prestigious Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra.
