Workers block National Road 2 in effort to secure wages

Over 70 garment workers block Phnom Penh's National Road 2 in a protest to resolve their complaints against the company. Photo supplied Nearly 70 workers from the now-defunct Chung Fai garment factory yesterday temporarily blocked a major national highway for an hour during a protest demanding up to half a million dollars in compensation, sparking the ire of motorists but winning some concessions with the dramatic move.

