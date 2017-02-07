With flag ban, Cambodia adds to Taiwan's woes
Cross-strait ties are expected to take another hit after Cambodia banned the raising of the Taiwanese national flag in the Southeast Asian nation. The move, announced by Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen over the weekend, is seen by some in Taiwan as the latest attempt by Beijing to pressure the island's President Tsai Ing-wen into bowing to Beijing.
