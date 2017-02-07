With flag ban, Cambodia adds to Taiwa...

With flag ban, Cambodia adds to Taiwan's woes

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Cross-strait ties are expected to take another hit after Cambodia banned the raising of the Taiwanese national flag in the Southeast Asian nation. The move, announced by Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen over the weekend, is seen by some in Taiwan as the latest attempt by Beijing to pressure the island's President Tsai Ing-wen into bowing to Beijing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,648,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC