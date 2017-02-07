Venezuelan busted at airport for coke...

Venezuelan busted at airport for coke haul

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Almost 2 kilograms of cocaine were seized by anti-drug officials at Phnom Penh International Airport leading to an arrest on Monday. Photo supplied A 27-year-old Venezuelan woman was arrested at Phnom Penh International Airport on Monday for allegedly smuggling nearly 2 kilograms of cocaine, immigration officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,681 • Total comments across all topics: 278,666,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC