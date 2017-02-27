Trump inspires Cambodian official to threaten U.S.-backed media
A Cambodian government official says U.S. President Donald Trump's attacks on the media are an inspiration to his own country to observe limits on freedom of expression. Cabinet spokesman Phay Siphan warned media companies, including specifically two radio outlets funded by the U.S. government, that Cambodian authorities might have to act against them if their reporting threatens the country's stability.
