Tower sharing could shift the mobile landscape

18 hrs ago

Infrastructure-sharing firms are helping mobile network operators cut network roll-out costs and focus on their competitive strengths while reducing the clutter of telecom equipment. The mobile towers that cap buildings and rise over villages make up the bulk of a mobile operator's capital investments, and a large part of its ongoing operating costs.

News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
Chicago, IL

