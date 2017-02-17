The leader of Cambodia's opposition r...

The leader of Cambodia's opposition resigns

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Economist

AT A wedding in the southern province of Kandal, the resignation of Sam Rainsy, the country's longtime opposition leader, is announced in passing by a teenager scrolling through Facebook. The apparent departure of a figure who has been central to Cambodian politics for 20 years created a kerfuffle among Cambodia-watchers when it emerged this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) 22 hr THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,562 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC