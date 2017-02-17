Thai firm to energise Poipet industrial park

Poipet PPSEZ Co Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Phnom Penh SEZ Plc and operator of the soon to be completed Poipet Special Economic Zone , signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday with a leading Thai energy provider to supply power to the 66-hectare industrial park. The agreement signed with B Grimm Power Pcl, a member of Thai B Grimm Group, offers the exclusive right to develop and operate power transmission infrastructure through a power purchase agreement for Poipet PPSEZ , which is in late-stage construction on the outskirts of Poipet.

