Thai-Cambodian border trade up in Jan...

Thai-Cambodian border trade up in January

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Border trade between Thailand and Cambodia through the eastern province rose by 12.71% month-on-month in January, with a 3.34% decline in Thai exports to the neighbouring country and an 89.48% increase in imports. The value of trade through the Aranyaprathet checkpoint amounted to 6.45 billion baht, increasing by 727 million baht or 12.71% from December, said Janpen Sonsomsuk, Sa Kaeo commercial chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC