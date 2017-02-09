Thai-Cambodian border trade up in January

Border trade between Thailand and Cambodia through the eastern province rose by 12.71% month-on-month in January, with a 3.34% decline in Thai exports to the neighbouring country and an 89.48% increase in imports. The value of trade through the Aranyaprathet checkpoint amounted to 6.45 billion baht, increasing by 727 million baht or 12.71% from December, said Janpen Sonsomsuk, Sa Kaeo commercial chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.