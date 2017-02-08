Speculation, unfulfilled infrastructu...

Speculation, unfulfilled infrastructure pledges lead to price distortion

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

As phone numbers of sellers displayed on signs proliferate in the Svay Chrum commune where, since 2013, the government has been planning to build a bridge linking the Mekong river from west to east, speculative sellers are still attempting to cash in on unconfirmed infrastructure projects in the area. Chan Sovan, who owns a five-hectare piece of land at Svay Chrum and nearby Areyksat village with part of his family, said he asked his family and friends to buy land there in 2013 because he suspected the area would increase in value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,506 • Total comments across all topics: 278,706,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC