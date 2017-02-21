Sokha Siem Reap Achieved Prestigious ...

Sokha Siem Reap Achieved Prestigious Five Star Plaque

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Convention Center Road 60, Angkor Cultural & Tourism Complex Junction, Phum Trang, Siem Reap, 17252 Cambodia Phone: +855 63 961 999 Fax: 855 63 961 888 Visit Website Siem Reap Province - Sokha Hotels & Resorts, Cambodia's leading Hospitality Company, today announced that Ministry of Tourism, Cambodia has bestowed its coveted Five-Star rating to Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Convention Center. Since the hotel's opening on 14th September 2016, it has carried forward its service principles in offering legendary service, which has been repeatedly affirmed by the multiple awards received by the resort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC