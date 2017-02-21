Siem Reap hotel is aiming for solar s...

Siem Reap hotel is aiming for solar sustainability

11 hrs ago

The Templation Hotel , located just north of Siem Reap town, claims to be the first in the Kingdom to try to supply the majority of its electricity from solar power, and is testing a model in sustainability that the MAADS hotel group may scale out to other non-urban properties. The group owns seven hotels, three shops and several restaurants.

Chicago, IL

