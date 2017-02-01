Siem Reap airport's future up in the air

The government is ready to move forward with negotiations on compensation for stripping a French company of its concession to operate Siem Reap's international airport, while plans for the construction of a new Chinese-operated airport to serve the provincial capital are close to being finalised, a state official said yesterday. In October, the Cambodian government reached an agreement with China's state-run Yunnan Investment Holdings Ltd to build a new $880 million airport to serve Siem Reap.

