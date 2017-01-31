Shadows Over Cambodia: The Battle of Prey Totung
Relentless firepower from U.S. planes bolsters the Cambodian army in a fight against North Vietnamese forces at the Battle of Prey Totung. T he Vietnam War moved west into Cambodia beginning May 1, 1970, after President Richard Nixon authorized an incursion to destroy sanctuaries used by the North Vietnamese and Viet Cong to plan and conduct their attacks in Vietnam.
