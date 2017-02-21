Schools add value to property, but de...

Schools add value to property, but developers remain indifferent

The Internatioanl School of Phnom Penh is somewhat of a rarity in its location, given it is in proximity to boreys and villas. Although schools and hospitals help add value to borey projects and major residential developments, many new dwellings in Cambodia neglect these community services, reflecting the sales-orientated mentality of many development companies.

