Satellite city slammed

About 40 villagers from the capital's Chroy Changvar district gathered at District Governor Klang Huot's office yesterday, requesting that he help them obtain compensation for land taken for the Overseas Cambodia Investment Corp's planned $1.6 billion satellite city on the peninsula. The protest was the latest in a series surrounding the ambitious project, which Phnom Penh officials say is being built on land that belongs to the state.

