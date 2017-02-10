'Rising' to a challenge

'Rising' to a challenge

About 100 women's rights activists and their supporters turned out yesterday for a "One Billion Rising" gathering in Phnom Penh, though the event's relatively sparse male attendance highlighted what some attendees consider the greatest obstacle to gender equality in Cambodia - getting the message to those who need it most. The Rising rallies take place in major cities all over the world each February, and seek to combat gender-based stereotyping and violence.

