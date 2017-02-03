Nyum Bai: Cambodian Street Noodles Fi...

Nyum Bai: Cambodian Street Noodles Find a Home in an Emeryville Food Court

13 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

When Nite Yun started her Nyum Bai pop-up series last year, her goal was to shine a light on aspects of Cambodia that not many people in the Bay Area know about - the country's legendary psychedelic rock scene, for instance, and, especially, its vibrant street-food culture. Now, Yun will have her biggest platform yet: For at least the next six months, Nyum Bai will have its own stall in the revamped Emeryville Public Market food court.

Chicago, IL

