Rare female royal turtle found dead

An official inspects the carcass of a critically endangered royal turtle that was killed by illegal electro-fishing equipment last week. Photo supplied An extremely rare adult female Royal Turtle - one of 10 breeding females believed left in the wild - was found dead in Koh Kong's Sre Ambel River last week, likely killed by illegal fishing methods, the World Conservation Society said yesterday.

