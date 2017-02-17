Q&A: Behind the camera of First They ...

Q&A: Behind the camera of First They Killed My Father

17 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

English-born Anthony Dod Mantle, the director of photography for the upcoming Angelina Jolie and Rithy Panh-produced First They Killed My Father, has worked on films such as 28 Days Later, Dredd, The Last King of Scotland and Slumdog Millionaire, for which he won an Oscar. Last week, he took a break from a project he's working on in Russia with Oliver Stone to chat with Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon about his experience working on the Khmer Rouge historical feature, an adaptation of the autobiographical book by Loung Ung.

