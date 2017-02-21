Prison numbers jump 20 percent
Interior Minister Sar Kheng speaks at a meeting launching the ministry's annual report yesterday in Phnom Penh. Photo supplied Cambodia's already swollen prison population leapt by more than 20 percent last year, according to the Ministry of Interior's annual report, which acknowledged the influx has caused "serious challenges" with overcrowding, and revealed one-third of inmates are in pre-trial detention.
