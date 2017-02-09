PM again asks Trump for '70s-era debt...

PM again asks Trump for '70s-era debt relief

14 hrs ago

Hun Sen speaks about the Kingdom's outstanding debt to the US at an event in Phnom Penh's Chbar Ampov district yesterday. Photo supplied Prime Minister Hun Sen has once again called for the United States to drop the debt Cambodia incurred during the 1970s Lon Nol regime, just days after US Ambassador William Heidt said in no uncertain terms that the US had no such plans.

