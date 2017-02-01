Photographer at Khmer Rouge torture c...

Photographer at Khmer Rouge torture center enters politics

" A former Khmer Rouge member who was chief photographer at a prison where about 20,000 people were tortured before being executed says he is forming a political party for Cambodia's 2018 general election. Nhem En said Wednesday he is establishing the Khmer Family Party after concluding that leaders of the country's ruling and opposition parties are not sincerely working for the benefit of the people and nation.

