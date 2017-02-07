Phnom Penh airport-economic zone railway links construction date set

The Cambodian government has set March next year as the date for the ground-breaking ceremony for the building of the rail link to Phnom Penh International Airport and Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone . The date was revealed at a recent meeting between the Ministry of Public Works and Transport with the French Development Agency Agence Francaise de Developpement -- Royal Railway, State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, Cambodia Airports, and PPSEZ, the Khmer Times reported on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.