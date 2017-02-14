Party Law draws EU eyes

Read more: Pnompenh Post

A European parliamentarian has submitted a "priority question" to Europe's high representative for foreign affairs, Frederica Mogherini, urging strong action against Cambodia in response to recent threats by Prime Minister Hun Sen to dissolve opposition parties. Legislation proposed on Monday by the ruling Cambodian People's Party would give authorities the power to dissolve political parties that violate a law or threaten the "security of the state" or "national unity", and would bar convicted criminals from holding leadership positions.

Chicago, IL

