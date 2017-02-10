Noodle Soups Share Cambodian Culture at Nyum Bai

It's only the second day of business at Nyum Bai , a new Cambodian noodle spot in Emeryville's Public Market, but owner Nite Yun is sadly putting up a "Closed for the Day" sign after lunchtime. The reason behind the temporary closure is actually a positive one: such a throng of enthusiastic customers came to sample her traditional noodle soups that she ran out of food long before dinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.