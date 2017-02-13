N. Korean restaurants in Cambodia struggle following int'l sanctions
North Korean restaurants have been floundering in Cambodia as the South Korean community in the country has avoided them amid the implementation of UN sanctions aimed at halting Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development, industry sources said Tuesday. According to the sources, one North Korean restaurant after another has folded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC