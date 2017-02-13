N. Korean restaurants in Cambodia str...

N. Korean restaurants in Cambodia struggle following int'l sanctions

11 hrs ago

North Korean restaurants have been floundering in Cambodia as the South Korean community in the country has avoided them amid the implementation of UN sanctions aimed at halting Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development, industry sources said Tuesday. According to the sources, one North Korean restaurant after another has folded.

Chicago, IL

