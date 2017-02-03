Myanmar's president arrives in Cambod...

Myanmar's president arrives in Cambodia for state visit

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Myanmar's President U Htin Kyaw arrived in Cambodia on Friday for a four-day state visit at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni. According to the official schedule, Kyaw will be received in a royal audience at the Royal Palace by Sihamoni on Friday afternoon and hold bilateral talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Peace Palace on Saturday morning.

Chicago, IL

