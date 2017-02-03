Myanmar's president arrives in Cambodia for state visit

Myanmar's President U Htin Kyaw arrived in Cambodia on Friday for a four-day state visit at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni. According to the official schedule, Kyaw will be received in a royal audience at the Royal Palace by Sihamoni on Friday afternoon and hold bilateral talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Peace Palace on Saturday morning.

